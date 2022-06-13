Youth Citizens Police Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest dozens of people wanted for property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County. The Memphis Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, MPD Auto Theft Task Force, Bartlett Police Department, Germantown Police Department, and the ATF targeted 40 individuals in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up.’ […]
Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a difference in our community. This week, we caught up with Craig Littles- a retired police sergeant giving back to the community where he was born and raised. “Everything we do is an extension of what I wanted as a kid in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three carjackers who went on a crime spree in 2019 have been sentenced to a collective total of 41 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Terrance Moore, Angelo Smith, and Justin Huddleston were sentenced to a total of 492 months in prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm […]
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A number of police officers gathered outside a home in the area of Ferguson Drive and W. McAuley Drive in West Memphis, Arkansas, Friday morning. The scene was less than a mile away from where West Memphis Police said a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed just after 1 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A teen was charged after snatching a young woman’s car keys inside a Hickory Hill beauty supply store. Surveillance video shows the teen snatching her keys while she was inside Beauty Plaza Tuesday afternoon. You can see store clerk Litita Johnson running behind the suspect followed by the store owners. “I told him to […]
A Southaven church was forced to close its doors for the day due to a potential security threat. According to Southaven Police, the church received a phone call around 11:56 on Wednesday from an individual threatening to “shoot up” the church. Church officials closed the campus and all...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say. West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden. The mother was taken […]
Yet another Beale Street beatdown was captured on video. A number of men brawled in the street until police showed up. And this is why so many families refuse to venture downtown. It’s not safe. You should call your city council members and county commissioners and demand they do their jobs. Watch the melee below.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man accused of threatening to shoot up a DeSoto County, Mississippi church. Quincy Higgins was arrested at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday. Prior to that, investigators believe he called the place of worship and threaten to shoot it up. The 29-year-old is now charged with making […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday marks one year since Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis became the first woman to serve as a top cop for MPD, but not everyone is happy with the progress she has made or hasn't made. Back in July, DeCarcerate Memphis sent an open letter to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Fire Department ambulance flipped on it’s side after an accident Thursday night. Fire officials say the ambulance was responding to a call when it crashed with an SUV at the corner of Central Avenue and Highland Street. We’re told two MFD personnel were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since police say Justin Hudson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, killing her and shooting her grandmother before turning the gun on himself. Now, chilling 911 calls have been released that show the desperation in Jaquinsia Armstrong’s voice as she begged police for help in the seconds […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and his 12-year-old son desperately seek a home after they said they are being evicted from the Serenity at Highland apartment complex. Eric Turner told FOX13′s Mandy Hrach that the ongoing problems at Serenity have made his health conditions worse, so he stopped paying his rent.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at a Summer Avenue clothing store targeted by thieves three times over the last month are relieved police have made an arrest. It’s one of three business theft cases Memphis police have cracked in recent weeks. Gerald Johnson, 34, is charged with burglary of a building and theft of property in […]
DEVELOPING: Violent thugs were busy during morning drive Thursday. Memphis police say a shooting caused a crash that killed one man in Downtown Memphis around 7 a.m. Drivers should avoid Danny Thomas southbound lanes due to the ongoing investigation.
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist just after 11 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting inside of a car. The motorist was traveling on U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee. Deputies arrived on scene to Javonta Marshall, 27 and his sister....
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was shot and killed Monday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department. Officers received a call around 11:20 p.m. from a motorist traveling on Highway 61 regarding a shooting inside of a vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Javonta Marshall in the backseat of […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone deserves a second chance, and local leaders are helping ex-offenders live out that popular motto through the ‘Fair Chance to Serve’ ordinance. ‘. Fair Chance to Serve’ is an initiative that gives those with a criminal record an opportunity to volunteer on local...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
Comments / 0