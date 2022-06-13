ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Heritage Christian Academy Wraps Baseball Season at Banquet

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Christian Academy celebrated its back-to-back KCAA state championship baseball season at its end-of-the-season banquet Friday. The Warriors were 20-9 and unbeaten in KCAA play during the season. Heritage also played its first...

Brad Boyd
