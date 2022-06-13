Heritage Christian Academy Wraps Baseball Season at Banquet

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Wayne The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky Southwestern Lincoln County in central West Virginia Central Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yatesville Lake State Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Louisa, Wayne, Yatesville Lake State Park, Fort Gay, Ranger, Gill, East Lynn Lake, Kiahsville, Dunlow, Harts, Branchland, Fallsburg, East Lynn, Genoa, Myra and Glenhayes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
