A Cold Spring woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was in disbelief after she won over $103,000 this past weekend playing a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. The Kentucky Lottery had issued $10 in Bonus Bucks from a promotion into her account when she decided to wager $3 of them on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game. Moments later a message popped up on her screen indicating she had won the $103,700.78 jackpot.

COLD SPRING, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO