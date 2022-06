Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith has new music on the way. The Emmy nominated actress and co-host set social media ablaze when she confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday. “NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON <The 24th>,” she captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) The new photo was immediately flooded with comments from excited fans. The “Purge” artist uploaded what appears to be artwork for the new project. Smith stuck to her grunge aesthetic, pairing a silky oversized top with leather shoes in the colorful shot. Smith’s talent...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO