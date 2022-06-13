ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stay cool! Tracking intense heat, scattered storms at times this week

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – The heat is no joke these next few days. A strong area of high pressure leads to sinking air, which allows the temperature to sky-rocket. While there may be a few morning showers Monday, a west wind takes over and sends highs in to the upper 80s in...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

One more round of heat, storms Friday; cooler weekend ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Another round of heat and humidity Thursday led to another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms. While we successfully avoided tornado warnings/reports, there were numerous wind damage and hail reports across the region. Unfortunately, we will once again have the risk for severe weather in your Friday forecast.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

What’s a derecho, and did we see another one hit our area?

ROANOKE, Va. – There are certain weather buzzwords that catch people’s attention. In our area, derecho became one of them after June of 2012. First, what’s a derecho? Taken straight from Your Local Weather Authority’s weather glossary:. Derecho: A widespread storm that produces damaging straight-line winds....
WSLS

How Alleghany Construction crews are battling heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite temperatures above 90 degrees, Allegheny Construction continued its work with precautions in mind. The company had a cooler filled with ice and water on each truck for their employees working on the 13th Street SE project. The CDC says “Workers who are exposed to extreme...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg experts give simple, life-saving tips on how to beat the extreme heat

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Finding ways to battle high heat and humidity isn’t always a breeze, but Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone says keeping cool is critical. “The biggest thing right now is hydration and trying to stay out of the main heat of the day and work in the mornings and evenings,” said Stone.
wfxrtv.com

Heat causes delays with Roanoke trash, recycling pick-up

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Following several days of high temperatures, Star City officials notified the community on Thursday about possible delays when it comes to solid waste and recycling collection. With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees throughout the summer, Roanoke Solid Waste Management staff members are encouraged to...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Valley will experience strange weather patterns during the next week

Star City residents will be in for a hot, sticky, stormy seven days. Weather reports from WSLS 10 News indicate that the Roanoke Valley will be experiencing some strange weather patterns during the next week. It's not anything that we have not been through before but it's always good to be able to prepare in advance. Beginning on Saturday there will be an upper-level disturbance, that approaches from the west and will bring showers and storms. Like earlier in the week the precipitation will be random and not rain all day. Some areas might be missed altogether but most locations will get at least a little precipitation with possible heavier downpours. The good news is there are not expected to be any torrential downpours.
WSLS

Lightning strike causes significant damage in Covington, city officials say

COVINGTON, Va. – A lightning strike caused significant damage in Covington, according to City Manager Krystal Onaitis. She says on Friday at midnight, a strike hit the public works office and city garage lot on Maple Street, causing significant damage to the building. We’re told there’s so much damage,...
WSLS

Roanoke area food trucks feel pressure from rise in food, gas prices

ROANOKE, Va. – Higher food costs and gas prices are putting pressure on local food truck businesses. If you want a delectable lobster roll, normally you could find Salty’s Lobster & Co. food truck out and about around the area, but now, their travels are a bit more restricted.
WFXR

Keeping your home cool while sticking to a budget

(WFXR) — People around southwest Virginia are already sweating over inflation costs, but now running their air conditioning all summer could add even more stress, so how do you beat the heat without breaking the bank? As temperatures swell into the 90s in Roanoke County, Beth Shelor says cranking up her AC unit leads to […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Lesions found on bass in Jackson River; VDWR investigating

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating reports of lesions found on smallmouth bass in the Jackson River. The fish have been caught in the past two weeks between Covington and Iron Gate. One Eagle Rock guide says of the 100 or so smallmouth his clients have caught in the past […]
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Biggest heat in nearly two years on the way this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, but we’re getting a taste of summertime heat and humidity this upcoming week!. In fact, it could be so hot that record highs will be in jeopardy on a few...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Need help with air conditioning this summer in Lynchburg?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you live in Lynchburg and need help keeping cool this summer, this might be something for you. Starting Wednesday, the Department of Human Services will offer “Cooling Assistance” through mid-August. The program offers several services for those in need, including:. Help with electric...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Henry; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 124 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Critz, or 7 miles northeast of Stuart, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stuart Spencer Sanville Penns Store Critz Patrick Springs and Horse Pasture. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Buchanan; Carroll; City of Bristol; City of Buena Vista; City of Covington; City of Galax; City of Lexington; City of Norton; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Dickenson; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Lee; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Russell; Scott; Smyth; Tazewell; Washington; Wise; Wythe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHANY BATH BLAND BOTETOURT BUCHANAN CARROLL CRAIG DICKENSON FLOYD GILES GRAYSON LEE MONTGOMERY PULASKI ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE RUSSELL SCOTT SMYTH TAZEWELL WASHINGTON WISE WYTHE VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BRISTOL BUENA VISTA COVINGTON GALAX LEXINGTON NORTON RADFORD ROANOKE SALEM
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, City of Danville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; Halifax; Pittsylvania SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE HALIFAX PITTSYLVANIA VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alleghany County in west central Virginia The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Southeastern Bath County in west central Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Millboro, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Appalachian Power warns of water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams.

ROANOKE — Appalachian Power wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams to know water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Tuesday, June 14, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 126 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rustburg to near Altavista to near Moneta, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Chatham Gretna Brookneal Huddleston and Moneta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Central Botetourt County in west central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 102 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Buchanan to near Peaks Of Otter Summit to near Naola, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Bedford Altavista Buchanan Huddleston Big Island and Moneta. This includes The following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

