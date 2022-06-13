ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Heat Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Orange; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE DAVIDSON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jericho to 10 miles southeast of Greensboro to near Thomasville to near Cooleemee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Orange; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE DAVIDSON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jericho to 10 miles southeast of Greensboro to near Thomasville to near Cooleemee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Guilford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE DAVIDSON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jericho to 10 miles southeast of Greensboro to near Thomasville to near Cooleemee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES SURRY IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WILKES YADKIN IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA PATRICK IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA FRANKLIN
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...YADKIN...PITTSYLVANIA AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 510 PM EDT, strong winds were being produced by thunderstorms that were aligned just east of the Blue Ridge, and were moving into Southside Virginia and then Piedmont of North Carolina. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph were being reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville Eden Reidsville Martinsville Yadkinville Wentworth and Mayodan. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Airport, and Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Danville, City of Martinsville, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; City of Martinsville; Henry; Pittsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...YADKIN...PITTSYLVANIA AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 510 PM EDT, strong winds were being produced by thunderstorms that were aligned just east of the Blue Ridge, and were moving into Southside Virginia and then Piedmont of North Carolina. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph were being reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville Eden Reidsville Martinsville Yadkinville Wentworth and Mayodan. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Airport, and Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...YADKIN...PITTSYLVANIA AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 510 PM EDT, strong winds were being produced by thunderstorms that were aligned just east of the Blue Ridge, and were moving into Southside Virginia and then Piedmont of North Carolina. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph were being reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville Eden Reidsville Martinsville Yadkinville Wentworth and Mayodan. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Airport, and Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southern Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 17 miles north of Goldsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka and Nahunta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penns Store, or near Spencer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Stoneville Sandy Ridge Spencer Penns Store and Price. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

