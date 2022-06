TaylorMade, Callaway, Srixon and other brands have their players decked out in brand new U.S. Open themed staff bags this week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Some brands have commemorated the 122nd U.S. Open with red, white and blue colors and Boston history. TaylorMade’s Summer Commemorative Staff Bag highlights the strong relationship the area has with American history. TaylorMade drew inspiration from the Boston Tea Party and gave the bag a tea-stained finish to reflect the 300 chests of British Tea that were dumped into the Boston Harbor in 1773.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO