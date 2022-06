Official talks are reportedly underway between Chelsea and Inter Milan and any and all intermediaries and agents and representatives for the return (of the return) of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, and these initial talks appear to have been quite positive. We don’t have a deal yet for the expected loan back, but we (as in Chelsea) seem quite willing to compromise and make it happen for the (sporting) benefit of all involved — perhaps as soon as this week.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO