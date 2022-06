QUINCY - Progress continues on the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan (QTEP). Movement on the impactful project was evident this week when Grant PUD staff presented their preferred routes for three new transmission lines to the ag-and-data hub city of Quincy on Tuesday. The proposed routes are a portion of the 10 projects that make up the QTEP. Grant PUD is spending $140 million on the package of electrical system upgrades. Utility officials say Quincy’s current demand for electricity can exceed 200 megawatts during the summer peak. QTEP will provide additional transmission capacity needed to reliably serve up to 650 megawatts of energy demand.

