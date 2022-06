WATERTOWN – Pierre Post 8 Legion Baseball was swept in a doubleheader Tuesday by Watertown Post 17 12-5 and 3-2. Watertown had a 3-0 lead after one inning and 5-2 after three in the first game before breaking the game open with five runs in the fourth. Jett Zabel and George Stalley had RBI doubles for the Eights and Lincoln Kienholz had an RBI single. Post 8 pitching struggled, allowing nine hits and 10 walks.

