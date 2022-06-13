We asked, you told us: You want way more storage on your TV box

Samsung's 2022 clamshell is right around the corner. Here's what you can expect and our feature wishlist. Samsung is just months away from announcing its next set of foldable phones, or so strong rumors would have us believe. It’s all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be the next set of flagships from the company. While the former is expected to be an ultra-premium device, the latter is believed to be a more affordable entry point into Samsung’s foldable universe. This would follow on nicely from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which literally flipped the market on its head last year by coming in at a $999 price point. Will Samsung be able to recreate that affordability this time too? More importantly, will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bring in enough upgrades over its predecessor to woo potential buyers? Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what we want to see on it.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO