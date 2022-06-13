ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We asked, you told us: You want way more storage on your TV box

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly two-thirds of polled readers want 64GB of storage or more. Xiaomi announced a rather interesting streaming box in China last week when it revealed the Mi Box 4S Max in the market. The most noteworthy feature here is the expanded RAM and storage allocation, offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB...

www.androidauthority.com

Android Authority

Poll: What do you think of the Nothing Phone 1 design?

It's transparent and white — what do you think of the Phone 1?. Former OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s Nothing Tech is really hyping up the design of its upcoming smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1. After several rounds of teasers, the company finally gave us a glimpse of what the smartphone looks like from the back.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google releases yet another Android 13 beta to fix underlying issues

That makes three new beta releases in June alone. Google launched Android 13 beta 3.2 today. This new update fixes some bugs of the prior two beta releases this month. One of the bugs was a problem with the back gesture not working correctly, so this is nice to see.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to show and create hidden files on any Mac

Apple doesn't want you to see these, but at least it's easy if you really want to see hidden files. Accessing hidden files on a Mac is useful for a lot of troubleshooting. It can help find files you need to fix problems, and it’s also where Apple hides some of the more sensitive system files. After all, you can’t break what you can’t see. In any case, we’ll show you how to lift the veil and check out hidden files on any Mac.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

Samsung’s latest foldables finally gain eSIM support in the US

Dual-SIM support finally comes to US Samsung foldables. Samsung has activated eSIM support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US. The phones can now use eSIMs, as well as a dual-SIM setup. Samsung has released updated firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

Samsung's 2022 clamshell is right around the corner. Here's what you can expect and our feature wishlist. Samsung is just months away from announcing its next set of foldable phones, or so strong rumors would have us believe. It’s all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be the next set of flagships from the company. While the former is expected to be an ultra-premium device, the latter is believed to be a more affordable entry point into Samsung’s foldable universe. This would follow on nicely from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which literally flipped the market on its head last year by coming in at a $999 price point. Will Samsung be able to recreate that affordability this time too? More importantly, will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bring in enough upgrades over its predecessor to woo potential buyers? Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what we want to see on it.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to stream on Twitch from your Xbox

Broadcast your favorite games right from your Xbox in minutes. You don’t need a fancy setup of lights and cameras to showcase your gaming sessions. If you have an Xbox Series X or S, you can livestream on Twitch right from your living room in just a few simple steps. Here’s how to stream on Twitch from your Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 👉 An actual cult in Google?

Super weird story where accusations are a bunch of cult members made up most of a team inside Google. ⚡ Good morning! Some personal news… I’ll let you know next week! For now, on with the news…. Fellowship of what now?. Okay, there’s a bit of a wild...
RELIGION
Android Authority

Samsung has some very lofty goals for foldables this year

Get ready to see a lot more foldables. Samsung plans to ship 15 million foldable phones in 2022. That’s likely double what it shipped in 2021. The company is turning to Chinese-made parts to help meet its production goals. Samsung’s commitment to foldable phones continues unabated, with the company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a launch date, rugged tablet tagging along

Samsung has reportedly issued invites for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro launch. The company will also debut the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet on the day. We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is readying the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro for release, with leaks pointing to a rugged device with a good level of horsepower. Now, the Korean brand has reportedly confirmed that the device is coming, alongside a rugged tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to cancel a subscription on an iPhone or iPad

Just go through your iCloud account in the App Store. If you own an iOS device, then chances are you subscribe to at least one service. Whether it’s an Apple service such as Apple Music, or a third-party service such as Duolingo or the New York Times, you can easily access that subscription information on the iOS device itself. This includes canceling the subscription if need be. Here’s how to cancel a subscription on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to install and uninstall fonts on any Mac

Installing fonts is pretty easy. You should be in and out in just a few minutes. There are a variety of reasons to install a font on your Mac. It lets you use the font in other apps and is also used in theming. Luckily, this is a straightforward process that you should be able to do in just a few minutes. Here is how to install fonts on just about any Mac.
COMPUTERS

