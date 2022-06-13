ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take an Official Look at the Laceless adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Phosphor"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its Summer 2022 releases, and YEEZY has now prepared to deliver the laceless updated take on the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Phosphor.”Building on the 2020...

Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 "High-Res Red"

Kanye West continues to generate waves throughout the sneaker industry by staying consistent with his YEEZY footwear releases alongside. . And this Summer, the multi-hyphenate has intentions of dropping a cornucopia of new colorways, one being the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Red” that has just been revealed through official imagery.
sneakernews.com

The “Reverse Goldenrod” Colorway Reappears By Way Of This Unreleased Nike Dunk High

Nike is not shy about their love for the “Goldenrod” colorway, as they’ve brought it back many a time in the past few years: first on the Dunk High, then the Dunk Low, and more recently on the Dunk High Rebel. And thanks to Nike SB, even a “Reverse” version hit the shelves, a pair that seems to have inspired this newly-revealed, unreleased sample.
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
Complex

The Best Air Jordans of 2022 (So Far)

2022 Air Jordan releases (as well as all sneaker releases) have been defined more by what hasn’t come out than by what has. And many of those that have were never intended for 2022 in the first place—just take a look at the outward facing tags that read “HO21” on Union’s Air Jordan 2 collaboration as evidence. As supply chain issues continue to plague the launch calendar for going on two years in the aftermath of the global pandemic, a handful of sneakers have managed to hold their own despite less-than-ideal timing.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
inputmag.com

Here is every Adidas Yeezy shoe Kanye West is dropping in June

As we reach the halfway point of 2022, Kanye West is slowly inching back into the limelight starting with a McDonald’s partnership announcement last week. As Ye gets his outside collaborations in check, Adidas Yeezy is keeping the footwear coming. Yeezy Supply, Adidas Yeezy, and the Adidas Confirmed app...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 37 Appears Online In Much Clearer Look

The Air Jordan line has a very rich history. Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette, and before fans can even get their hands on it, there are leaks that surface online. These leaks are typically very accurate in terms of how the shoe is going to look, and there is no doubt that fans have been anticipating some shots of the Air Jordan 37.
Footwear News

This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine. The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and...
