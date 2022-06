Excessive Heat Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Barren; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Henry; Larue; Logan; Nelson; Oldham; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Trimble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA JEFFERSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BULLITT HARDIN HENRY LARUE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON HART LOGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ALLEN BARREN BUTLER EDMONSON SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, HODGENVILLE, LA GRANGE, LEITCHFIELD, MADISON, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, NEW CASTLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, AND TAYLORSVILLE.

ALLEN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO