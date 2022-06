Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The crypto market has been in a strong downtrend over the past week but saw a sizeable bounce in the past few hours of trading. Bitcoin led the charge and saw a short-term rally from $20.5k to $22.8k. This 10% move upward spurred many altcoins to also have a bullish break. Axie Infinity also posted decent gains from the $12.6 lows of the previous day to reach resistance at $16.2. Can the buyers maintain this pressure, or was it a pullback before another push lower?

