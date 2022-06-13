Vegetation Fire Burns Duarte Hillside

Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 4:13 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vegetation fire on the hillside of Brookridge and Mel Canyon roads in the city of Duarte.
Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene and within minutes requested a two-alarm fire for more units and manpower. Air support and ground units battled the flames.
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, of a single-family dwelling structure fire on the 16000 block of Folger Street in the Hacienda Heights community. Upon arrival, LACoFD reported there...
A brush fire near the Bouquet Reservoir prompted a response from firefighters Wednesday. The brush fire, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon, according to officials with the Angeles National Forestry. Crews Make Progress On Sierra Fire (11:30...
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and two injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday night, June 15, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the reported 8:38 p.m. traffic collision on the 9900 bock of North...
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - A puddle of oil formed Thursday on a street in Montebello, possibly from a leaking underground line. The oil was discovered about 6 a.m. at Montebello and Olympic boulevards, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. Crews contained the oil, which may have leaked from an...
A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday in memory of two El Monte police officers who were fatally shot during a gun battle that also killed the suspect, who was free on probation for a weapons offense despite a history of arrests.
A child was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Wednesday night. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Canyon Park Boulevard in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A brush fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, stopped traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Santa Clarita Monday. The brush fire was stopped at about 5 acres in size, and is at 50 percent containment as of 5:03 p.m. Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Three Males Arrested and Booked for Possession of a Firearm and Identity Theft. On June 12, 2022 just after 5:00 p.m., Glendale PD patrol officers responded to a retail store on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. regarding a theft that had just occurred. Officers en-route were given suspect descriptions, and a sergeant located the suspects travelling near the intersection of Central Ave. and Broadway Ave. The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle; however, the driver [later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Juarez (transient) who was later discovered to have a prior felony conviction], failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. Juarez ultimately yielded near the intersection of Central Ave. and Galleria Way and a felony stop was conducted. Juarez, and his two passengers, 22-year-old Kevin Morales of South Gate (who was later discovered to have a prior felony conviction), and 21-year-old Steve Velasquez of Los Angeles were immediately detained. During the investigation, officers located the merchandise that had been stolen from the retail store inside of the vehicle along with a pistol, loaded magazine, multiple checks addressed to other individuals, and a lock pick set. Juarez, Morales, and Velasquez were all arrested and booked for being in possession of firearm with a prior felony conviction and identity theft.
A traffic collision involving two big rigs caused massive delays and the issuing of a SigAlert on Tuesday. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of the Whitaker brake check. Officer Ramon Kendricks, a spokesman...
As the record-breaking drought continues to worsen in California, water districts across the state have issued a series of restrictions in an effort to curb water waste. Joining the throngs of regions already impacted by these water conservation efforts are Kagel Canyon, Acton, Val Verde, the Antelope Valley and Malibu, which are all provided retail water service by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts. The mandatory restrictions placed into effect requests that all homeowners cut back on water usage by 30%, while restricting lawn watering using a similar method already in place with customers provided water by the Los Angeles Department of Water...
33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Anthony Diaz, of Sylmar, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Tuesday in Granada Hills. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway at Woodley Avenue [...]
Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
A child was airlifted after suffering from a seizure in Canyon Country Tuesday. Around 11-15 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on 17000 Strawberry Pine Court in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial...
Tai Sunnanon, a one-time chair of West Hollywood’s Public Facilities Commission, has been charged with embezzlement by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, according to the organization he allegedly stole from. The California Independent Cities Association filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 5, 2021, alleging...
Oxnard police are investigating after an Oxnard Fire Department station was shot at early Sunday morning. More than a dozen gunshots were fired at Fire Station 3 at 150 Hill Street around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fire Department said. The Fire Department shared images of bullet holes, casings and bullets embedded into the wall of […]
Glassell Park, Los Angels, CA: A water main break in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles sent gallons of water gushing into the street and rushing alongside parked vehicles early Monday morning, June 13, 2022. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a reported flooding on the 3800...
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a patrol vehicle overturned Sunday night. The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yorba Linda Avenue and Avenida Rio Del Oro, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Carrie Braun said. The deputy was responding to some type of emergency call and lost control […]
Almost four years behind schedule and more than $160 million over budget, the Sixth Street Viaduct connecting Boyle Heights with the Arts District and downtown Los Angeles will finally open next month. Pedestrians and bikers will be allowed to cross the new, $588 million bridge during a two-day community celebration...
Comments / 0