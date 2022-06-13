Vegetation Fire Burns Duarte Hillside

Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 4:13 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vegetation fire on the hillside of Brookridge and Mel Canyon roads in the city of Duarte.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene and within minutes requested a two-alarm fire for more units and manpower. Air support and ground units battled the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

