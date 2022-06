Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department:. “Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte.”

EL MONTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO