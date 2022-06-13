ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles shooting: 3 killed, 4 hurt at warehouse party, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — At least three people are dead and four others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times and KTTV, the incident occurred early Sunday on South Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles police said. Officers initially discovered three men who had suffered gunshot wounds, then found a fourth victim, police said. Ultimately, investigators confirmed that three people had died and four had been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, Detective Frank Carrillo told the Times.

Police believe multiple suspects opened fire during the party, which had featured a performance by rapper MoneySign Suede earlier that night, KTTV and the Times reported. The shooters used semiautomatic weapons, Carrillo said, according to the Times. No further information about possible suspects or a motive was immediately available.

MoneySign Suede took to Instagram after the party to share condolences for the victims’ families, KTTV reported.

“Just wanna get on here real quick to send my condolences to what happened after this paid show yesterday,” the post read. “I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night. My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.”

He added that his appearance had been a “paid performance,” and the shooting occurred after he “was long gone” from the venue. He said he also plans to stop performing temporarily, according to the post.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Boyle Heights#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times
