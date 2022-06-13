ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Protesters Blast Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis At Conservative Event

By Mary Papenfuss
 4 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) knew he wasn’t in Florida anymore when a crowd of activists protested his appearance Sunday at a conference in Manhattan hosted by a conservative organization.

The Jewish Leadership Conference was organized by the Tikvah Fund, and held at the Chelsea Piers recreational center in the heart of one of the most vibrant LGBTQ communities in the city.

The timing was particularly insensitive, given DeSantis’ recent crackdown on the LGBTQ community in his state and during Pride month. It was also the 6-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, a bustling gay establishment in Orlando, that killed 49 people.

Activists waved signs reading: “Florida man go home” and “Don’t Say DeSantis” — a dig at the “Don’t Say Gay” bill he signed into law earlier this year. The law forbids classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation for some age groups in Florida schools.

“The bottom line is Chelsea Piers is providing a venue to propagate hate toward the LGBTQ community , and that is unacceptable on many levels, including that it is Pride [month] and that it is in Chelsea, the heart of the community,” said Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents the area.

The Tikvah Fund declined to discuss the controversy and Chelsea Piers said it won’t police the content of events at the facility.

A spokesperson in DeSantis’ office wouldn’t comment on the protests or timing, but emphasized the governor’s support for religious freedom and Israel. DeSantis was reportedly the close-out speaker at the conference and touted his “Florida model” as something good for religion.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

nope
4d ago

When is the abc community going to come out officially and state what exactly in the parental protection bill they have an issue with? Is is that you can’t discuss inappropriate gender or sexual issues with very young children? If so, why? What is it about this bill that limits YOUR rights as an American?? for all of the violent and loud opposition, there should be a valid reason. What is it???

KHN
4d ago

Lol. Does anyone need more proof that the hostility against President Trump actually had nothing to do with himself. Any Republican candidate for president in 2024 will get the same exact treatment including phony accusations and the deep state attacks. Go Trump 2024

tommy2
4d ago

that's the problem with states run by the democrats. They think they are smarter than the average bear. Mr DeSantis is one of the best governors I've seen in a long time. The " don't say gay" bill doesn't exist, it's been created by the media to misname a bill that prevents teachers from discussing certain subjects with K-3 students in public schools here in Florida.

Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
yucommentator.org

YU Must Allow LGBTQ Club to Form on Campus, Court Rules

Yeshiva University is legally required to grant the YU Pride Alliance official club status, a judge ruled Tuesday, June 14 in a landmark case that began April 2021. YU will appeal the decision, the university told The Commentator in a statement. Judge Lynn Kotler of the New York County Supreme...
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
internewscast.com

‘First in the Nation’ DeSantis Flotilla Takes Over Jacksonville, Florida

Enthusiastic Floridians gathered in Jacksonville, Florida, in a massive show of support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) via a boat parade on the St. Johns River, which Duval County Republican chairman Dean Black described as the “first in the nation DeSantis Flotilla.”. It is estimated that thousands participated in...
