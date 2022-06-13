Excessive Heat Watch issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southern Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 17 miles north of Goldsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka and Nahunta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO