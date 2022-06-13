Heat Advisory issued for Beaufort, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Greensville; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Central Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Southern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McKenney, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dinwiddie around 520 PM EDT. Jarratt and Stony Creek around 540 PM EDT. Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gray, Booker, Yale, Lumberton, Wharfs Store, Huske, Littleton, Hilda, Center Star and Owens. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO