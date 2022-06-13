ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Beaufort, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southern Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 17 miles north of Goldsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka and Nahunta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

