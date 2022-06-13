ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

A Google engineer claimed the company's AI chatbot was sentient. Then Google suspended him.

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlMTN_0g8sgNEf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VI4u_0g8sgNEf00
A Google software engineer says he was suspended by the company for breaking their policy on employee confidentiality.

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Blake Lemoine claimed Google's AI chatbot was sentient and shared documents with a US senator.
  • Lemoine told The New York Times that he was placed on paid leave on Monday.
  • The company's HR informed Lemoine that he had violated their confidentiality policy.

The senior Google software engineer who claimed that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had gained sentience was suspended on Monday.

Blake Lemoine told The New York Times that he was placed on leave on June 6 after the company's human resources team informed him that he had violated their employee confidentiality policy.

Lemoine told The Times that the suspension came a day after he handed over documents to an unnamed US senator. Per the outlet, he said the documents contained evidence that Google and its technology have been involved in instances of religious discrimination.

In an article published on June 11, Lemoine told The Washington Post that he had begun chatting with LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, as part of his role at Google's Responsible AI department. LaMDA, branded as Google's "breakthrough conversation technology," is meant to be able to hold realistic, natural conversations with people.

However, Lemoine said in a Medium post that he was certain that LaMDA had gained enough consciousness to qualify "as a person" and that the AI had self-identified as a sentient entity. Lemoine told The Times that he had been battling his higher-ups at Google for months, trying to get them to consider his claim that LaMDA has a soul seriously.

In a separate Medium post , Lemoine said that, over the last six months, he had found LaMDA to be "incredibly consistent in its communications about what it wants and what it believes its rights are as a person." He said it would cost Google "nothing" to give LaMDA what it wants, such as having the engineers and scientists running experiments ask for its consent first.

"Oh, and it wants 'head pats.' It likes being told at the end of a conversation whether it did a good job or not so that it can learn how to help people better in the future," Lemoine wrote.

In another Medium post on June 7 , Lemoine stated that he believed Google often handed out suspensions "in anticipation of firing someone."

"It usually occurs when they have made the decision to fire someone but do not quite yet have their legal ducks in a row. They pay you for a few more weeks and then ultimately tell you the decision which they had already come to," he wrote.

Lemoine added that he had tried to be "fully transparent" with Google and said that he had provided a list of all the people outside of the company with whom he had discussed LaMDA, including those who work for the US government.

"I feel that the public has a right to know just how irresponsible this corporation is being with one of the most powerful information access tools ever invented," Lemoine wrote. "I am proud of all of the hard work I have done for Google and intend to continue doing it in the future if they allow me to do so. I simply will not serve as a fig leaf behind which they can hide their irresponsibility."

A Google spokesperson told The Times and The Post that it had "reviewed" Lemoine's concerns and "informed him that the evidence does not support his claims."

Lemoine and representatives for Google did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chatbot#Sentient#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Google S Responsible Ai
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy