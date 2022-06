The 2023 Ford Ranger is not available in North America yet but the new truck goes on sale in multiple countries around the world. Australia is one of the first major markets where the Blue oval’s new pickup truck reaches the dealerships with prices starting at $46,878 Australian dollars, which translates to roughly $32,485 American dollars with the current exchange rates. There’s an online configurator now operational in the Land Down Under and we decided to check out the available trim levels and their prices in Australia.

