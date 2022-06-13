ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culberson County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ector County in western Texas Southeastern Andrews County in western Texas Northeastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Goldsmith, or 21 miles east of Kermit, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Odessa, Goldsmith, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

