Heat Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ector County in western Texas Southeastern Andrews County in western Texas Northeastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Goldsmith, or 21 miles east of Kermit, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Odessa, Goldsmith, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

