Bitcoin Plunges Below $25K, Lowest Level Since December 2020

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) plummeted below $25,000 Monday amid weakness in the macroeconomic environment and systemic risk from within the crypto market, data shows. The asset has slid for nearly 12 straight weeks, falling from nearly $49,000 in March 2022 to under $25,000. It showed some signs of bottoming out in mid-May,...

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban warns of a painful shake-out in stocks and crypto — and quotes Warren Buffett to support his prediction

The "Shark Tank" star warned that businesses built on hype and easy money will disappear.In contrast, genuine disruptors with solid business models will emerge as winners, Cuban said. Mark Cuban expects a shake-out in the stock market and cryptocurrency industry, as companies built on hype and profligacy fail, while those...
Nearly 2/3 of US Manufacturers Expect Recession in 12 Months

Click here to read the full article. In a survey, 59.3 percent of manufacturing leaders believed inflationary pressures would make a recession more likely in the next year. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFive Below Ready for Recession-Minded ShoppersFed Hikes Rates After 'Sharp' Sales DeclineStaring at an Economic Precipice? Just Wait, It Gets WorseBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
