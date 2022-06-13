Bitcoin Plunges Below $25K, Lowest Level Since December 2020

Click here to read the full article. In a survey, 59.3 percent of manufacturing leaders believed inflationary pressures would make a recession more likely in the next year. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFive Below Ready for Recession-Minded ShoppersFed Hikes Rates After 'Sharp' Sales DeclineStaring at an Economic Precipice? Just Wait, It Gets WorseBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

ECONOMY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO