Phoenix, AZ

After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test

By KNXV Staff
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona woman found her biological father with the help of a DNA test and Ancestry.com more than three decades after her birth. Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father after 33 years. For decades, even her mother hadn’t known who the man...

