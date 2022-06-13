ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues at the start of the week

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets remain risk-averse at the beginning of the week and the greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows. The US Dollar Index rises for the fourth straight day and closes in on the multi-year high it set on May 13. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays within a touching distance of...

CBS Chicago

Bank of America closes woman's account without explanation, despite her needing money for surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How panicked would you be if you had money in the bank and could not get to it?All because the bank said your account was closed. That was one woman's ordeal and it went on for months. Now Only on 2, the efforts to help a mom and grade school teacher. For 17 years, Christina Blanton was a loyal Bank of America customer without a problem. Until April, when the south suburban mother and grade school teacher suddenly could not get into her account. "I went to log on to my online banking and it kept saying...
CHICAGO, IL
Cheddar News

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ether, Broader Market Reach Historic Lows

The crypto winter is coming -- or is it already here. This week, Bitcoin and Ether, the two most valuable crypto currencies, fell to new 18 month lows. On Wednesday, the overall global crypto market was down by nearly 27% over the past week. Meanwhile, one crypto exchange is feeling the brunt of the crypto sell-off, and is responding accordingly. Coinbase revealed on Tuesday it is laying off 18% of its workforce. So, what triggered this crash and is there any relief in sight for crypto holders. Anthony Georgiades, Co-Founder of Pastel Network and General Partner for Innovating Capital, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
Haruhiko Kuroda
Sourcing Journal

Nearly 2/3 of US Manufacturers Expect Recession in 12 Months

Click here to read the full article. In a survey, 59.3 percent of manufacturing leaders believed inflationary pressures would make a recession more likely in the next year. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFive Below Ready for Recession-Minded ShoppersFed Hikes Rates After 'Sharp' Sales DeclineStaring at an Economic Precipice? Just Wait, It Gets WorseBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
