PHOENIX -- Arizona schools are entitled to get their day in court to prove the state has shorted them by billions of dollars. In a ruling released Wednesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin rejected arguments by attorneys for the state and Republican legislative leaders that he has no right to rule on the legality of the formula they use to finance the funding of new schools and repairs for existing ones. Martin said it clearly is within the purview of the courts to determine if the state is complying with the constitutional requirements to maintain a "general and uniform'' school system.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO