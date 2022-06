QUINCY — Rick Gengenbacher may have missed an opportunity for a fabulous career in the sporting goods industry. The Illinois Veterans Home is grateful for that. Gengenbacher, 56, became the adjutant at the home on June 1. He replaces Dawn Whitcomb, who announced in December her resignation after 11 years in the position. The adjutant works with veterans, in the community and around the state, to make sure they meet eligibility requirements to be admitted to the home.

