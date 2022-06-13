ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benfica confirm €100m deal for Darwin Núñez’s transfer to Liverpool

By Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring one his 34 Benfica goals in the 2021-22 season Photograph: Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty Images

Benfica have confirmed the terms of Darwin Núñez’s transfer to Liverpool, announcing that the striker will move for an initial €75m (£64.2m) and that the fee could reach €100m with add-ons.

Núñez is due to start his medical on Monday before signing a six-year contract. The terms of his move mean he could become Liverpool’s record signing, the fee eclipsing the £75m paid for Virgil van Dijk.

A statement from Benfica released in the early hours of Monday said the club had “reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m” and that the “total amount of the sale could reach the amount of €100m”.

Núñez’s arrival should clear the way for Sadio Mané to join Bayern Munich. The Senegal forward is close to an agreement on personal terms with Bayern, who are ready to submit an improved bid with a view to closing a deal. They had an offer worth up to £30m rejected , with Liverpool wanting at least £40m.

Núñez was the top scorer in Portugal’s top flight in the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and scored 34 in total, including one in each leg of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool.

The Guardian

