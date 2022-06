A 46-year-old homeless man has been arrested for the stabbing death of another homeless man in Santa Rosa. Last night, a third party called police to the area of Barham Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue where they found a deceased male with a stab wound. Police responded and confirmed the report and also located the suspect in the area, Joel Rivera, who was arrested without incident. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. The 64-year-old deceased’s name is not being released at this time.

