Tron's USDD Collateral Ratio Could Be Hiding Another Stablecoin Collapse

By Parth Dubey
 4 days ago
Tron, a blockchain ecosystem, isn't being honest when it comes to the collateral ratio of its USDD stablecoin that it launched a few weeks ago, calculations show. The decentralized ecosystem claimed that $USDD is collateralized at over 200%, which is not correct. Tron's native stablecoin was launched a few...

