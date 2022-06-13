ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine southern Odesa region starts 2022 grain harvest

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago

KYIV (Reuters) - Farmers of Ukrainian southern Odesa region have started the 2022 grain harvest taking advantage of favourable weather, regional officials said late on Sunday.

Ukraine has already completed the 2022 grain sowing but the agriculture ministry gave no 2022 grain crop outlook.

The ministry had said farmers planned to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring grains this year, down from 16.9 million hectares in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

The Odesa regional administration said local farmers had started winter barley threshing and producers would harvest a total of 1.06 million hectares of early grain crops, including 244,000 hectares of winter barley.

Farmers also will harvest 551,000 hectares of winter wheat.

Ukraine harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

Reuters

Factbox: Ukraine's road to becoming European Union member

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday supported giving formal membership candidate status to Ukraine and made similar recommendations for two other former Soviet states, a major political shift brought about by Russia's invasion. L1N2Y404X. Here are some hurdles Ukraine - as well as Georgia and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

