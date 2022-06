Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Reds +138; over/under is 9...