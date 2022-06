The New York Mets rallying from behind to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Citi Field on Thursday night has been somewhat overshadowed by a pair of occurrences. Mets right-hander Tylor Megill was lost likely through at least the end of July with a right shoulder strain he suffered while on the bump against Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar missed the victory due to what manager Buck Showalter called a "non-workplace event" while speaking with reporters after the game, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.

