I’m sick of perfect mums refusing to give their kids treats – mine has chocolate spread on her dummy to keep her quiet

By Sarah Bull
 4 days ago

A MUM has been slammed by other parents after revealing she puts chocolate spread on her baby's dummy to keep her quiet.

Georgia took to her TikTok page to share a video she claimed put her in the "s**t mums' club", as she wrote: "All these perfect parents out here, giving their kids only unprocessed foods.

A mum has been slammed by other parents for giving her baby a dummy with chocolate spread on it Credit: Tiktok/@georgiajennifer
"She loves it", Georgia said after popping the dummy in her daughter's mouth Credit: Tiktok/@georgiajennifer

"No sugar allowed til they're 524 months old.

"Then there’s me."

She then showed herself putting her finger in a jar of Crunchie chocolate spread, before smearing it on her daughter's dummy.

"I was trying to wash up and she kept whinging! She loves it!" she added.

But people in the comments section didn't hold back as they slammed her for her parenting.

"Yuck that’s horrible parenting," one wrote.

While another added: "That's gross."

"Yes of course she loves it," a third wrote.

"Doesn’t mean it’s good for her… even if it’s convenient for you."

"You keep talking about teeth and not her LIVER," someone else commented.

"Girl there are loads of other things you can find. you've got to just try.."

As another wrote: "My friend did this with honey and her daughters teeth were ruined they came through with the enamel off in spots.

"Just no,no,no!!"

"Exposing their very sensitive and immature guts to highly processed foods will most likely cause gut issues in the future," someone else weighed in.

"Have you tried a jumperoo?"

But Georgia hit back, writing: "I had needed to do the washing up all day and there was nothing wrong with her, had just had bottle, had been changed and had play time.

"I had no mumma tools left at my disposal. So I shut her up for 20 mins so I could get her bottles and our washing done."

She also wrote in response to another comment: "3 kids in and a mental health condition, a tiny bit of chocolate spread keeps her happy for 15 - 20 mins while I can get done what I need to.

"Better than me losing the will to live because I can't do everything at once.

"It will not rot her currently non-existent teeth."

Other parents admitted they'd tried similar things to calm their babies down.

"My boy used to dip his dummy in my mum gin and tonic," one mum wrote.

"Kept him happy and quiet lol."

As another added: "My 1 year old has sips of my coffee he will get his dummy and put it in my coffee everytime he sees it he will stand there till he gets some."

"My little girl 11months likes her dummy dipped in a white wine spritzer , might have to try this one," someone else commented.

