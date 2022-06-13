DIY @ the Library: Kokedama

We Indians use turmeric powder in almost all our dishes. It gives a gorgeous color to your dishes. It also has so many health benefits. I buy them in my local Indian grocery stores. But recently I also found them at BJ's Wholesale Club. You can use either an oven, dehydrator, or even the sun to dry turmeric. I use my dehydrator to dry my turmeric. I make small quantities and store them in a glass bottle. It stays fresh for up to one year in your pantry. If you keep these roots in your refrigerator you can prepare them at any time and never run out again. You can definitely see the difference between the store bought and homemade turmeric powder by its color.

2022-03-09