Atlanta Braves (34-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-39, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Nationals +137; over/under is 9...