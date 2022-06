Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (6/14) night. Magistrates received and approved the Rural Secondary Road Funds presented by the Kentucky Department of Transportation. The $1,227,395 will be used to regular maintenance and resurfacing work along two miles along Kentucky 333 from the Breckinridge County line and 4.8 miles of Kentucky 1816 from Kentucky 144 to near Fort Knox. Representatives for the Transportation Cabinet also said that ongoing projects include surface maintenance along Kentucky 313 to US 60 and resurfacing Kentucky 1600 from the Hardin County Line to Flaherty. Highway officials are planning a meeting with property owners along Highway 79 from Kentucky 313 to Midway to discus right of way purchasing on June 23.

