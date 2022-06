Moisture is in the air this monsoon season and apparently love too... at least for the Palo Verde beetle. If you've been in the Valley for a monsoon season or two, then you've probably wondered, "What the heck is that?" (and screamed) after coming face-to-mandible with one of those scary, big black or brown beetles that look like large cockroaches.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO