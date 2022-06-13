This step-by-step guide will help you make better decisions faster

As working from shared offices is becoming safer, employers across the country are requesting or, in the case of Elon Musk’s recent email to Tesla employees, demanding that employees return to in-person work. At the same time, many similar companies have gone in the opposite direction and made remote work permanent. Employee demands for remote and hybrid work options, particularly in the tightest labor market since World War II, and managers’ anxieties about how to manage these new work arrangements may explain these divergent responses. However, despite the hubris of company leaders like Musk, the traditional 40-hour workweek in the office is unlikely to endure as an organizational norm and the sooner firms learn this, the more successful they will be.
