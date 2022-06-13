This step-by-step guide will help you make better decisions faster

As many companies grapple with getting their teams back in the office and others opt to try a hybrid model, you can be sure that the introverts among them are not thrilled. Since introversion and extroversion exist on a spectrum, many of us possess both tendencies. Those of us who identify as mostly introverted are estimated to make up somewhere between 33% to 50% of the population, which means there are likely a few of these folks on your team feeling an enormous amount of anxiety right now just thinking about your next meeting.

