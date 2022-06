A Utah man has reunited with his birth mom after two decades of wondering about her and yearning to meet her. Benjamin Hulleberg, a middle school substitute teacher, was aware from a young age that his parents, Angela and Brian Hulleberg, had adopted him as a baby from his biological mother, whom he only knew by her first name, Holly. "It was always a very positive conversation," the 20-year-old told Good Morning America. "It was my parents either expressing gratitude for Holly or me talking about how I'm grateful for her and how I want to meet her one day."

UTAH STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO