Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE POLE FIRES AND POWER OUTAGES

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse caution if you are traveling on Route 37 in the area of BJ’s warehouse...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION, WEAPONS OFFENSES, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Shamar Kerr, 32, of Lakewood, to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TUCKERTON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 13, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, pled guilty before the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. Additionally, Rutter pled guilty to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b. At the time of his sentencing on July 25, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Aggravated Assault charge which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, and 18 months NJSP as to the Stalking charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. The State will also be seeking a Stalking Restraining Order at the time of sentencing.
TUCKERTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WORLD ELDER ABUSE DAY

Today is World Elder Abuse Day. An estimated 1 in 10 Americans over age 60 have experienced some type of abuse. Some instances of elder abuse include financial scams targeting seniors or caretakers that don’t provide the basic necessities, like nutritious food, appropriate medication, safety, or assistance. We can all help to protect our elders – family members, friends, neighbors, and others from abuse by checking on them on a regular basis.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

