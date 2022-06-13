2 hospitalized after Roselawn shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcyclist and their passenger were injured after a crash in Colerain Township Thursday. Crews were called to the scene on Old Colerain Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to UC Medical Center by helicopter, and their passenger was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to identify the man who threw urine on a streetcar operator. Police say he waited for her at the Maintenance and Operations Facility on Race Street on June 16. When she walked out of the building, he approached her, threw the urine on...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a BP gas station employee. According to police, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, an assault offense was committed at the BP gas station located at 1550 Queen City Avenue. Police said the suspect engaged in an argument...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man appears in court accused of holding a woman against her will, beating her and threatening to kill police in a shootout. Patrick Dailey, 58, was arrested early Friday morning. The North Fairmount man and another unidentified person are accused of taking the woman from an...
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Police have identified the victim in a fatal overnight shooting in Cheviot. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000-block of Dina Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found three juveniles inside a residence near the...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to officials, Brandon White, 38, is wanted for aggravated robbery. White is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. White is 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. According to police, White...
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider was killed in a Clermont County county crash. Cori Altman, 23, was riding on SR 125 near Waterford Parkway in Union Township at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said another driver turned left in front of him, causing him to crash. Altman...
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alicia Kenny has been found and is safe, according to Loveland police. Kenny went to a relative who informed her that she had been reported missing, police say. Kenny had only needed “a couple days to clear her head,” according to investigators. Loveland police...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were hurt in a fire in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called to a mattress store on West McMicken Avenue near Hallmar at about 9:15 a.m. One man suffered third-degree burns in the fire. A second man received minor burns and was...
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the West End early Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at the corner of Colerain Avenue and York Street. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center. Two people were seen being taken into custody...
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Cincinnati's University Heights neighborhood, police confirmed. The remains were discovered around 11 a.m. along the 2000 block of West McMicken Avenue. Police said the area they were found in looks like it was once...
MADEIRA, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a house exploded in Madeira early Wednesday. Crews were initially called to the home on Apache Circle off Kenwood Road at about 1 a.m. for a domestic dispute and a reported gas leak. Then, a 911 call came...
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police. Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Delhi Township Police hope to identify two hat-wearing armed robbers. The men robbed the Rapid Run Carry Out on Rapid Run Road at gunpoint on June 4 at about 9 p.m. They got away with cash. Detectives have since determined the two suspects went to...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Medics took two people to the hospital after they were shocked by electricity. Rescuers were called to a parking garage off of Freedom Way downtown. Local 12 has learned the victims are professional electricians who were doing work on a panel in the garage when they were shocked.
WILDER, Ky. (WKRC) - Flames tore through a semi-truck before damaging a Northern Kentucky warehouse Wednesday. The fire happened at the Castellini Produce Company in Wilder. It reportedly started in the trailer of a semi parked at the Castellini warehouse. The fire spread to the actual warehouse and crews fought the flames for several hours.
LYNCHBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Firefighters put out a fire at the Lynchburg Post Office in Highland County Tuesday night. They were called to the building on North Main Street at about 6 p.m. Firefighters said the building suffered moderate damage, according to The Highland County Press. Residents told Local 12...
