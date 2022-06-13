ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mike Yastrzemski smacks sixth homer of 2022 in Sunday's win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYastrzemski accounted for half of the offense in the entire game Sunday with his sixth long ball...

Caleb Kilian to start Wednesday vs Padres

The Cubs lost both Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley to the IL over the weekend, so they will look to one of their top prospects to fill the void. Kilian showed some flashes of brilliance in his debut against St.Louis, striking out 6 in 5 innings. It's unclear if he will stay up with the Cubs for multiple starts, but he could be an interesting name to keep an eye on if he does stick around.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Michael Thomas not practicing yet

There were reports last week that Thomas was "doubtful" to practice at all in minicamp, so the fact that he was in uniform on the sideline seems like a positive sign. Coming off practically two lost seasons for Thomas, this remains a situation to monitor out of New Orleans to see if he can take the practice field again at least by training camp.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Logan Webb dazzles with nine strikeouts in Tuesday's win

Logan Webb picked up the win after allowing five hits and three walks and striking out nine in seven scoreless innings of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals. Webb turned in one of his best, if not his best, outing of the season on Tuesday, turning in his first scoreless outing of 2022. The 25-year-old has been far from dominant this year, holding a 3.43 ERA and a WHIP of 1.18 through 78 2/3 innings. However, we've seen him get hot before and fantasy owners are hoping this is the start of a good stretch, starting against the Braves on Monday.
MLB
Riley Adams doubles, scores run in Tuesday's loss to Braves

Adams has now picked up hits in three of five games this month for the Nationals, hitting .294 with one run scored in that span. The catcher has done little to gain the confidence of fantasy owners so far this season, hitting .217 with eight runs scored, three home runs, and five runs batted in through 23 games this season.
ATLANTA, GA
Homer
Shawn Armstrong surrenders walk-off homer on Thursday

Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong retired Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, then proceeded to give up a walk-off homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. Armstrong was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-1.
MLB
Desmond Ridder “light years ahead” of most young QBs

Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith had high praise for rookie QB Desmond Ridder on Wednesday, stating “He’s light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up.” (NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. Ridder, who was a third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, has received...
ATLANTA, GA
Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Ohtani's triple with one out in the ninth broke up Tyler Anderson's bit at a no-no in Wednesday's freeway series matchup. The two-way star has looked really good at the plate recently, riding a 10-game hitting streak and going 11-for-28 (.393) in his last seven games played. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the best players in fantasy going forward, especially if his bat can stay hot.
BASEBALL
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/17) PREMIUM

A doubleheader creates different slate sizes for DraftKings and FanDuel tonight. DK’s main slate includes the second game of a doubleheader between the Phillies and Nationals. However, FD’s main slate excludes the NL East contest. As a result, DK’s slate is 12 games, and FD’s is 11.
GAMBLING
Luis Severino placed on COVID-19 Injured List Thursday

Luis Severino was placed on the COVID IL by the Yankees on Thursday. As a result, the team signed Ryan Weber to their big league club. (New York Yankees on Twitter) Severino was slated to start on Thursday against the Rays and Clarke Schmidt will start in his place. It is unknown how long Severino will be out, as it varies from a few days to a few weeks with COVID-19. The right-hander has been very good this season, holding a 2.80 ERA and a WHIP of 1.03 to go along with 71 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
MLB
Jonathan Heasley lasts just four innings in no decision Wednesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 3-2 win in San Francisco on Wednesday. Heasley needed 92-pitches to navigate through just four innings but he pitched well enough to keep Kansas City tied when he left the game. The outing was his second shortest of the season behind only his 3 1/3 start on May 12. Heasley carries a 3.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings across seven starts in 2022. Heasley’s next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lamar Jackson expects to be with Baltimore his entire career

Jackson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. In 58 games with Baltimore, he has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns. His current ADP is 48 and is the fourth QB off the board, but he projects for another elite season so fantasy managers should get what they pay for.
BALTIMORE, MD
By The Numbers: Aaron Nola, Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

It is one thing for a pitcher to accrue a staggering number of strikeouts, but it is even more impressive when a pitcher has high strikeout numbers to go along with low walk numbers. Thank goodness, because a statistic measures exactly that!. Strikeout minus walk rate, also written as K-BB%,...
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Chris Sale expected to start once activated

Chris Sale is expected to be a starter once activated from the IL. There was once talk during Sale's recovery that the Red Sox would initially bring him back in the bullpen. (Chris Cotillo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Manager Alex Cora seemed pretty sure in his comments that they view...
BOSTON, MA
Top Dynasty Asset & Sell Candidate: AFC West (2022 Fantasy Football)

Several factors go into building a consistently elite dynasty team. One of those is identifying the top player on every NFL team. Another is knowing which players you should trade away before their fantasy value decreases. Typically the starting quarterback is the top dynasty asset on every NFL team in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
George Kirby strikes out six in Thursday's loss

George Kirby tossed six innings on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. His only blemish was allowing a two-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning, but the Mariners would go on to lose to the Angels 4-1. Fantasy Impact:
MLB
Robert Williams III (knee) questionable for Game 6 Thursday

As per the official NBA Injury Report, Robert Williams III is officially questionable for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Warriors. Williams has been questionable for the first five games of the NBA Finals so far and has yet to miss any time. Williams played 30 minutes in Game 5 scoring 10 and grabbing eight rebounds. Expect Williams to continue to play through the soreness in his left knee but check back closer to tipoff on Thursday to be sure.
NBA
Chris Bassitt fires eight shutout innings on Tuesday

Chris Bassitt allowed three hits and a walk over eight shutout innings on Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-4. Bassitt had allowed seven runs in his last start and 20 over his previous four starts, so he needed a dominant effort badly. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 32% CSW rate, and was never close to being in trouble against Milwaukee. Bassitt now has a 3.89 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but he's striking out a career best 9.55 batters per nine innings. If he can bring his HR/9 rate down closer to his career 0.97 mark from its current 1.30 rate, he could go on a major run. As it is, he's a fine part of any fantasy rotation. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.
MLB
Jose Berrios allows three runs in no-decision on Wednesday

Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight during Toronto's win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Berrios gave up a home run to Adley Rutschman, the first of his career, in the top of the fourth inning and then another to Ryan Mountcastle in the seventh. Other than the two blasts, Berrios was quite sharp on the night, only giving up three hits and walking none. Berrios is allowing a career high 47% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph to batters this season but has been pitching better recently, giving up only six runs over his last 22 innings. On the season he is 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts through 13 starts. He'll next face the White Sox in an away matchup on Monday.
MLB
Orlando Arcia swats home run in win on Tuesday

Arcia crushed the home run in the top of the sixth inning to put Atlanta ahead 8-3 and added a sacrifice fly earlier in the game to score Travis d'Arnaud. Arcia's home run had an exit velocity of 105.5 mph and he is averaging a career-best 94.7 mph in limited action this year. With Ozzie Albies going on the injured list, Arcia has a clear path to more playing time going forward. Fantasy managers will want to monitor his production and in deeper leagues, add him at the first sign of a hot streak. So far this season he is hitting .327/.393/.519 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 52 at-bats.
ATLANTA, GA
Max Scherzer slated to pitch simulated game Thursday

Mets starter Max Scherzer said that he is going to pitch in a simulated game on Thursday. He hopes that he will only require one rehab start before rejoining the team. (Newsday) Fantasy Impact:. Scherzer is dealing with an oblique strain that landed him on the 15-day IL on May...
MLB

