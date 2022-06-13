Mike Yastrzemski smacks sixth homer of 2022 in Sunday's win

Chris Bassitt allowed three hits and a walk over eight shutout innings on Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-4. Bassitt had allowed seven runs in his last start and 20 over his previous four starts, so he needed a dominant effort badly. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 32% CSW rate, and was never close to being in trouble against Milwaukee. Bassitt now has a 3.89 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but he's striking out a career best 9.55 batters per nine innings. If he can bring his HR/9 rate down closer to his career 0.97 mark from its current 1.30 rate, he could go on a major run. As it is, he's a fine part of any fantasy rotation. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO