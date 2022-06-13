Whitefish holds second budget work session

Whitefish City Council on Monday will hold its second budget work session.

The total proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 is $50.9 million compared with last year’s approved budget of $49.8 million. The city is in the process of reviewing its draft budget, but won’t adopt a final budget until property tax valuations come in from the state in August.

City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 418 E Second St.

Council on Monday is set to review the portion of the budget that deals with the police department, public works, legal services, and impact fees and other funds. Council will also hold deliberations and provide direction to city staff regarding the budget.

An increase in resort tax collections along with a reduction in spending is expected to result in a reduction in property taxes under the draft budget. The budget looks to create an estimated annual savings of about $40 on the city’s portion of the property tax bill for a home with a market value of about $440,000.

The resort tax collections for the last fiscal year are projected to be the highest amount collected since the inception of the tax at about 30% higher than the prior year. Total property tax relief is estimated at $2.8 million, which is an increase of $1.1 million compared to FY22.

The city anticipates a decrease in expenditures of 2.9% or $1.2 million. The main area where the city expects to spend less is on capital projects. Total capital spending this year is projected to decrease by $5.2 million compared to the prior year as work wraps up on major construction projects.

ON TUESDAY, Council may have a quorum present at a joint session with the Flathead Conservation District. City representatives and the conservation district are holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The focus of the meeting, sponsored by the conservation district, is the construction permits for the bike and pedestrian path along the Whitefish River. The agenda says the meeting will discuss 310 permits, which are administered by conservation districts and are necessary for any activity that alters or modifies the bed or banks of a perennially flowing stream.

While many other agencies are involved in decisions when a project impacts a stream, a conservation district’s major regulatory authority is issuing 310 permits.

Representatives of the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are also expected to participate in the meeting.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.cityofwhitefish.org/.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.