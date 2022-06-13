ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell parking structure on Council work session agenda

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Changes in the plan for a downtown parking structure will be up for discussion at the Kalispell City Council work session Monday.

The parking garage is a major component of The Charles Hotel, a boutique hotel planned for downtown. The Montana Hotel Dev Partners, the group behind the connected projects, is asking Council to consider changes to the parking structure component of the plans.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the City Hall, 201 First Avenue East.

The developer is asking that Council consider allowing a multi-family housing component to the garage. Along with 250 parking spaces, the four-story garage has been designed to include 7,000 square feet of retail lease space on the ground floor.

The developer is planning to construct a $47 million hotel at the corner of Third Street West and Main Street, which would come with a three-story, parking garage at the intersection of First Avenue and First Street West. The hotel was the only project to come forward when the city sought plans for the existing city-owned parking lot.

The garage is expected to address the parking needs of the hotel, replace the parking spaces being displaced within the two city-owned lots and construct additional spaces for future development, notes Jarod Nygren, city development services director, in a memo to Council.

“The new concept would include a multi-family component to the garage, which would be in private ownership for financing purposes with a lease/management agreement with the city for the parking spaces which would remain public,” Nygren said.

The agreement for the garage project would see the parking facility financed and constructed by the developer, though the city would maintain ownership. The city is set to contribute $7 million in tax increment finance assistance for the construction of the garage.

Since striking that agreement in January, the developer has come up with the new concept for the garage portion of the project.

At the meeting, city staff is expected to outline the framework of the new concept, including the process that would be required for the changes to be considered by Council for a vote at a future date.

The city is providing financial assistance to the parking garage project under the Downtown Kalispell TIF Assistance Program, which was developed to support redevelopment activity and advance the goals of the Downtown Kalispell Urban Renewal Plan. The Charles Hotel is expected to generate the TIF funds for the parking garage.

The $47 million hotel at 89,000 square feet is expected to include 79 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and lounge, retail spaces, conference space and a rooftop patio. The name of the hotel comes from the founder of Kalispell, Charles Conrad.

The Montana Hotel Dev Partners consists of local developer Bill Goldberg, The Interim Bar owner John Costa and BOND Partners, a San Diego-based hotel development and hospitality management company.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.kalispell.com/.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Additional Road Closures, Evacuations Possible as Flathead Flooding Continues

Flathead County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as local waterways charted above flood stage levels, prompting evacuations in areas of Kalispell and the North Fork Road and forcing countywide road closures, Sheriff Brian Heino said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. The Flathead County Commission voted unanimously...
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Sheriff's Office issues evacuations and closures due to flooding

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - With Flathead County has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding they're anticipating over the coming days. Their office of emergency services is currently working with incident command teams to work on recovery efforts due to the high flood waters they're seeing. Evacuations have been lifted for Lake Drive and Bailey Lake area as well as on Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and Blankership Road.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
Kalispell, MT
Traffic
NBCMontana

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDT says to watch out for deep water on the Highway 2 near Mable Street. Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes until MDT reports...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bicyclist Rescued in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [June 15, 2022] – Yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:36 pm, Glacier National Park dispatch was notified that a 25-year-old male bicyclist had activated his GPS tracking device to signal for help in the North Fork area of the park. Alex Minge of Riverton, WY was participating in the Tour Divide 2022 bikepacking race that spans from Canada to New Mexico when he wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying got get back and encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage.
WEST GLACIER, MT
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue

Black bears sneaking into urban areas throughout the Rocky Mountain West is not a new problem, but recent grizzly bear sightings in the Missoula area have local officials ramping up efforts to foster best practices for safe coexistence with community members. Jamie Jonkel, a wildlife management specialist with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Monday two […] The post Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Parking Garage#Urban Renewal#The Charles Hotel#First Avenue
Flathead Beacon

Family Makes Indian Food A Convenience At Sohi Food Store

For Muskan Sohi, the story of her family’s Kalispell convenience store and the Indian food they serve is a simple one. She and her parents, Ranjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur, moved to the area from Washington in October of 2021, and took over the Conoco gas station at 1090 N. Meridian Rd.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Snow, wind force closure of Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - While parts of southern Montana are dealing with record flooding , it's snow and wind that's hitting the higher elevations of Northwest Montana. Whitefish Mountain Resort has announced they are closed Tuesday and all activities have been canceled because of wind and snow.
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

2 dead after head-on crash in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash near Arlee on Sunday morning. A 23-year-old man from Ronan was northbound on Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Omak,...
ARLEE, MT
KBZK News

Two people killed in vehicle accident in Lake County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning near Arlee in Lake county. The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 23-year-old man from Ronan was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lanes Sunday just before 5:30 a.m.
NBCMontana

River flooding; accumulating snow and gusty winds

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. Due to upstream factors including recent warm temperatures, rainfall and another round of heavy precipitation expected to occur Sunday night, the river will rise to 14.5 feet by mid-morning Monday. At 14.0 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable.
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy