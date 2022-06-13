ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Refugees Feature in Powerful Short Film From UN Refugee Agency – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
SHORT FILM

Ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, UNHCR , the UN Refugee Agency has released "Uprooted," a powerful short film featuring and made by Ukrainian refugees now living in Germany. The film shows loud noises – a door slamming, the sirens of an ambulance, the bangs of a firework display – and how they can trigger terrifying memories of war. Some 50 refugees from Ukraine , including writers, choreographers, designers, casting producers, styling assistants, set dressing, make up, music and all the talent featured in the film, were involved in the project.

"Uprooted", released Monday on UNHCR's social media platforms, is being shown in select cinemas across the U.K. It was directed by Stink Films' Andzej Gavriss who wrote the concept with Ukrainian choreographer, Konstantin Koval and Don't Panic London's creative partner, Rick Dodds. Production took place in Berlin, Germany.

UNHCR spokesperson, Joung-Ah Ghedini-Williams said: "The Ukrainian refugee cast and crew at the heart of this film are calling for solidarity, compassion and support for all those forced to flee around the world. No-one can unsee the horror of war, whoever they are or wherever they live. UNHCR is working to provide support like psychosocial counselling and working with host communities to welcome refugees because it is essential for the long-term recovery of all those who have fled war. As this film so powerfully shows – all those displaced by conflict or persecution, from Ukraine and across the world – need our continued embrace and unwavering support to survive the memories of war."

Watch the film here:

FESTIVAL

Jim Archer 's "Brian and Charles" has won the Audience Favorite award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival: London . The film, written by David Earl and Chris Hayward, produced by Rupert Majendie and executive produced by Damian Jones, Lauren Dark and Mary Burke, follows Brian, a lonely, luckless inventor who takes on his most ambitious project yet – Charles, an artificially intelligent robot made from odds and ends, including an old washing machine, who has an inexplicable obsession with cabbages. The film had its U.K. premiere at the festival (June 9-12), which took place at Picturehouse Central, following its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, U.S. earlier this year.

Filmmakers and actors who attended the festival to introduce their films and participate in audience Q&As, included Sophie Hyde, Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack for the U.K. premiere of "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande"; Julie Ha and Eugene Yi for their documentary "Free Chol Soo Lee"; Andrew Semans for his psychological thriller "Resurrection," starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth; Adamma and Adanne Ebo for "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul," starring Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown; and producer Simon Chinn and director Ed Perkins for Princess Diana documentary "The Princess."

The festival's first industry program featured a keynote from U.S. producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films and other industry speakers included directors Prano Bailey Bond, Aneil Karia and Rubika Shah; producers John Battsek, Ameenah Ayub Allen and Mary Burke; and executives including Eve Gabereau of Modern Films, Danny Perkins of Elysian, Eva Yates of BBC Film and Farhana Bhula of Film4.

***

Meanwhile, Riyadh-based Arabia Pictures Group is launching Saudi Arabia's first event dedicated to European cinema. Called simply the European Film Festival , the June 15-22 event being held in Riyadh will showcase 14 fresh titles from E.U. countries and host an E.U. delegation for a series of events and presentations. Arabia Pictures CEO Roua Almadani in a statement called the fest "a bridge between Europe and the burgeoning local film industry." Workshops will include a presentation of the Green Film initiative by Alberto Battocchi , head of Northern Italy's Trentino film commission, to raise awareness on environmental practices and production protocols that could be adopted for upcoming film projects set in Saudi Arabia. – Nick Vivarelli

APPOINTMENT

The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed Clare Baines to the newly-created position of disability equality lead. She will report to Melanie Hoyes , BFI's head of inclusion. Baines' remit will include implementing strategies to prevent ableism in the screen industries, championing authentic and diverse disability representation and encouraging, advising and advocating for physical and institutional access for disabled people.

"I became blind at the age of 15 and, rather ironically, that is when my passion for film started," Baines said in a statement. "I am proud to now be part of the BFI where I'm excited to build on the success of existing projects such as Busting the Bias and Press Reset, as well as working with the BFI's Disability Screen Advisory Group and colleagues across the organisation to seed real change, empower disabled voices, advocate for accessibility and build meaningful relationships and allyships." – K.J. Yossman

SALES

Sky Deutschland has acquired a package of some 100 hours from Beyond Rights . The package includes "Elizabeth" (8 x 60′), the royal biography series that spans the 70-year reign of the British Queen and "The
Prince and the Paedophile" (1 x 60′), about her son, Prince Andrew . The German broadcaster has also picked up two series of "Inside British Airways" (6 x 60′), "World's Greatest Palaces" (10 x 60′), "Inside Secret Societies" (6 x 60′), "Nazi Murder Mysteries" (6 x 60′), "WW2: Witness to War" (12 x 60), four series of nature title "Monkey Life" (80 x 30′) and "Pooch Perfect USA" (8 x 60′), the American version of the competitive dog grooming show hosted by Rebel Wilson.

RTL has acquired automotive, science and popular culture series "Motor MythBusters" (8 x 60′), which premieres on NITRO next week, while Discovery Germany has picked up all six series of "Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords" (71 x 60′). ZDF Studios has acquired aviation mystery show "MH370: The Cover Up" (2 x 60′) and the second series of "Underground Worlds" (10 x 60′). And, Seven.One Entertainment Group GmbH has acquired the first three series of "Undercut: Wooden Treasure" (14 x 60′), which follows lumberjacks in northern Italy, and the fourth, and latest, series of "Massive Engineering Mistakes" (10 x 60′).

Variety

Benji Davies’ ‘Storm Whale’ Children’s Books Get Animated Adaptation from Lupus Films

Click here to read the full article. Benji Davies’ “Storm Whale” children’s books are getting an animated adaptation from Lupus Films, the studio behind the adaptation of Judith Kerr’s “The Tiger Who Came to Tea.” Lupus are working on a series of three films based on the books, which are published by Simon and Schuster. The three half-hour specials will be written and directed by Robin Shaw (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and known as The Storm Whale Trilogy. The books, which explore friendship, loneliness, love and courage, tell the story of a young boy called Noi. Everyday his father, a single parent...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmys 2022: Voting Ballots Reveal Sharp Increase in Submissions in Drama and Supporting Categories

Click here to read the full article. 2022 Emmys voting has officially begun! With the nominations round for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards underway, the total number of submissions this year is up across most categories. In the drama series categories, there are 171 contenders, while on the comedy side of the house, there are 118 titles on the ballot. In limited or anthology series, a category that continues to have evolution with rules changing from year to year, there are 61 programs in the mix. With a global pandemic hitting the entertainment industry hard over the past two years, there were...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ethan Hawke to Star in Limited Series ‘The Whites’ in Development at Showtime

Click here to read the full article. Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce a limited series currently in development at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series is titled “The Whites” and is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Price. It begins with the idea that every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed. Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the “Wild Geese,” walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division,...
MOVIES
Variety

8 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Changemakers Summit

Click here to read the full article. Television creators, actors, directors, executives and diversity and inclusion experts joined Variety on Tuesday for the Changemakers Virtual Summit, dedicated to profiling people making positive social impact in the entertainment industry. Over the course of the day, Variety writers and editors spoke with prominent industry figures about mental health in television storytelling, improving representation both on-screen and off-screen, challenges that diversity and inclusion initiatives can face today and much more. Here are the eight biggest takeaways from this year’s Variety Changemakers Summit. ‘Normalizing the Marginalized’ Is the Way Forward for Representation  While it’s no individual creator’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NewportFILM Outdoors Unveils 2022 Lineup, Includes ‘My Old School,’ ‘McEnroe’ and ‘Sheryl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. NewportFILM Outdoors has unveiled its upcoming season of award-winning documentaries. The organization showcases non-fiction features and screens them in dramatic, often opulent settings around Newport, Rhode Island, a legendary summer getaway. This year is no exception, with some of the screenings taking place at such storied venues as Rough Point, a Gilded Age mansion that was the home of Doris Duke, and Marble House, the “summer cottage” of William K. Vanderbilt. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 23rd with a Sundance favorite, Jono McLeod’s “My Old School” from Magnolia Pictures, which will open...
NEWPORT, RI
Variety

Two ‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Citing Vaccine Mandate and Religious Discimination

Click here to read the full article. Two former “General Hospital” crew members, Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl, are suing ABC for wrongful termination after being fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In the suit, obtained by Variety, they claim that “ABC’s actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Plaintiffs’ rights under state law.” “On Nov. 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate,” the suit reads. “It gave no reason for its decision, except to say that the company was ‘unable to conclude that you are prevented from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine due...
Variety

Philippines Online Hit ‘Caught in His Arms’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and GMA-7

Click here to read the full article. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, and GMA-7, the Philippines’ leading linear television network, Thursday announced a series of upcoming television adaptations of popular Wattpad web novels. The first of these is “Luv Is: Caught In His Arms,” an adaptation of the hit Wattpad web novel “Caught In His Arms,” viewed more than 55 million times, from author Ventre Canard (@VentreCanard). The show will launch from October and air daily Monday through Friday on GMA-7. It os set to feature some of the Philippines’ hottest rising stars....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Will Not be Held in Ukraine, U.K. Likely to Host

Click here to read the full article. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organization that runs the Eurovision Song Contest, has confirmed the competition will not be held in Ukraine next year despite Ukrainian band Kalush orchestra winning 2022’s top spot. As Variety predicted last month, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine means that the country is not in a position to host the contest, which has some of the strictest security protocols of any live event. Such is the scale of the Eurovision Song Contest, which requires an arena-sized venue to be available for a fortnight of televised dress rehearsals and...
MUSIC
