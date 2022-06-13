Fewer storms to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few showers develop near the coast and spread inland by the afternoon. The rain chance only increases to 30% today. The overall coverage of rain will pretty small.

With the extra sunshine, temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon, which is close to average for the summer.

Tomorrow is a similar set-up with only a 30% rain chance for areas east of I-75, and it will be seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s.

The pattern changes slightly starting Wednesday. A stronger breeze from the southeast pushes the afternoon storms toward the coast in the evening. The coverage of rain will increase to 40% Wednesday.

We have 50% rain chances Thursday and Friday, and the storms will push toward the coast again by the evening. This pattern allows temperatures to be even hotter. We’ll make it into the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

