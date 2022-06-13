ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fewer storms to start the week

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thU6s_0g8sKmfw00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few showers develop near the coast and spread inland by the afternoon. The rain chance only increases to 30% today. The overall coverage of rain will pretty small.

With the extra sunshine, temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon, which is close to average for the summer.

Tomorrow is a similar set-up with only a 30% rain chance for areas east of I-75, and it will be seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRVcu_0g8sKmfw00

The pattern changes slightly starting Wednesday. A stronger breeze from the southeast pushes the afternoon storms toward the coast in the evening. The coverage of rain will increase to 40% Wednesday.

We have 50% rain chances Thursday and Friday, and the storms will push toward the coast again by the evening. This pattern allows temperatures to be even hotter. We’ll make it into the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K0n5_0g8sKmfw00

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Another heat advisory & more record heat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the third day in a row, we should reach 95 degrees. That’s just one degree from today’s record high, but we tied the record highs on Wednesday and Thursday. The record heat is one thing, but the humidity adds another uncomfortable element. When you add in the humidity, the heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Allegiant Air flight leaving from Sarasota Thursday morning was forced to return after a bird strike, airport officials said. Flight 2593 to Akron, Ohio, took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 6:22 a.m. and reported birds were ingested through an engine, airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7. The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely, some 40 minutes after takeoff.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy